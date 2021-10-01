Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) State-run Indian Bank Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with three non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for co-lending to the priority sector.

The three NBFCs are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Commercial Credit, and IIFL Home Finance, the bank said in a release. ************** Bajaj Housing Finance reduces home loan rate to 6.70 pc

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

* Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, has revised its home loan interest rate to 6.70 per cent per annum from 6.75 per cent per annum for salaried and professional applicants.

Applicants with good credit, income and employment profile can avail of this new interest rate, the company said in a release.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

Customers with an existing home loan can also avail of the new rate by opting for a home loan balance transfer, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)