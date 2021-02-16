Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) A survey of over 90 businesses released on Tuesday said over 96 per cent of enterprises see cloud as critical for their immediate needs.

The survey done by Japanese tech major NTT said nearly 89 per cent of the Indian businesses feel the pandemic has forced them to rely on technology more than before, as per an official statement.

Happyplus Consulting receives undisclosed amount in funding for biz expansion

* Happyplus Consulting, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company which measures happiness index, on Tuesday said it has received an undisclosed sum as funding from an angel investor for expansion activities.

Ashish Ambasta founded the company with an intent to build the employer-employee relationship to achieve organisational happiness six months ago, as per an official statement.

Livinguard donates reusable masks, sanitary napkins to civic body, Police

* Hygiene brand Livinguard on Tuesday said it will be donating 50,000 reusable masks and 43,500 reusable sanitary napkins to the city civic body and Police.

It has partnered with Pad Squad for the same initiative, as per an official statement.

Liberty General Insurance rolls out AI-based automated car inspections

*Non-life insurer Liberty General Insurance said it has automated vehicle inspections for car insurance policy renewals and claim assessments using AI based technology.

Under the process, end-customers capture photos or videos of a car for policy renewals and claim assessment, the company said in a release. These photos or videos are sent to the cloud and an automated inspection report, covering damage and claim assessment, gets generated within a few seconds, it said.

