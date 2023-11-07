New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Integra Essentia, which is in the business of trading of materials for construction and infrastructure development such as steel products and is also into the energy sector, has reported a net profit of Rs 7.53 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 2.16 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 74.76 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter, while it reported expenses of Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago.

SecurWeave raises Rs 2.8 cr led by IAN *

Cybersecurity startup has raised Rs 2.8 crore in a funding round led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN), the company said on Tuesday.

IAN investors such as Romesh Sobti, Uday Chatterjee, Nagendra P Bandaru and Sri Prakash participated in the seed funding round, IAN said in a statement.

SecurWeave builds cyber security platforms to stop advanced malware attacks.

