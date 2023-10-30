Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) US-headquartered Jefferies Financial Group on Monday announced the opening of a new office in the financial capital, aimed at growing the investment banking business.

The 16,500 sq ft office in the Nariman Point business district can accommodate 120 professionals, as per a statement. ***** *LIC Housing Finance launches festive home loan offer

LIC Housing Finance on Monday launched a festive home loan offer where one can borrow at 8.40 per cent onwards.

The competitive rate offering is for new loans for applications submitted after October 27 and provided the first disbursement takes place on or before December 31, as per an official statement.

