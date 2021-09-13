Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) American lender JP Morgan on Monday announced the opening of a new 8.2 lakh sq ft campus to house its back-office operations in Hyderabad.

This is its largest campus in the Asia Pacific region and will consolidate the presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations, and support services, as per an official statement.

****************************

NPCI International Payments partners with Liquid Group

*NPCI International Payments, the international arm of National Payment Corporation of India, on Monday said it has partnered with cross-border digital payments provider Liquid Group to enable UPI QR-based payments acceptance in 10 markets across North Asia and Southeast Asia.

The partnership will ensure UPI QR transactions are accepted by merchants across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, an official statement said.

****************************

Fino Payments Bank ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador

*IPO-bound Fino Payments Bank on Monday announced actor Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador.

The 'Newton' actor will be the face of Fino Payments Bank's marketing campaigns across various platforms, as per a statement.

****************************

MRSI appoints Derrick Gray as Vice President

*Derrick Gray, the chief of measurement science and business analytics at Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), has been appointed as the Vice-President of the Market Research Society of India (MRSI).

Earlier this year, he was also appointed as the chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee in ensuring strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry, as per a BARC statement.

****************************

WickedGud raises USD 0.34 mn from Titan Capital, other investors

*WickedGud, a brand owned by 100 per cent Nourishment, on Monday announced raising USD 340,000 in a pre-seed round led by Titan Capital.

The proceeds would be used to build the brand across direct-to-consumer and for strengthening the team to support its initial growth.

The round also saw participation from many successful founder angels and marquee investors such as Archana Priyadarshini Partner at Point One Capital, Gaurav Ahuja, MD at Chrys Capital, Amit Chaudhary, Founder, Lenskart, Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta, Co-founders, boAt, Harsh Vakharia, founder, Invideo and Jorge Fernandez Vidal, Investment Director at Liechtenstein Group, the company said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)