Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) IPO-bound Keventer Agro has entered into a deal with Disney India to launch co-branded 'Delights' range of milkshakes and frozen savoury snacks for kids and families.

The tie-up covers the Disney Delights, Marvel Avengers Delights and Marvel Spider-Man Delights brands from the Disney stable, and the Kolkata-based FMCG company is expecting around Rs 400 crore in incremental revenue over the next two years.

Keventer Agro is planning to hit the capital markets with a Rs 800 crore IPO that will include a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore.

As part of the collaboration with Disney, Keventer will source, manufacture and distribute a range of food products which will see the Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man etc being featured on the packs.

Edutech startup Mentor Match has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7 crore) in a pre-seed round from the US-based Sapient Fund, which is led by Karthik Sundaram.

Sapient Fund is a seed-stage venture fund.

Founded by architecture graduates Rohit Raheja, Sachit Dugar and Rayhaan Shaik, Mentor Match is a self-study platform that helps students of classes 8-12 connect directly with tutors through one-on-one video call.

Nutraceutical startup Nutrify has raised USD 500,000 (around Rs 3.8 crore) in seed round of funding from angel investor Anand Swaroop on Thursday.

It provides hybrid solutions (peer networking, career connect in industry and business deal-based networking), helping companies design new products, and upskilling industry executives with specialised nutraceutical courses.

The fund will be used to fortify product, technology, and to fully automate the platform for product development, commercialisation, and supply chain solutions, it said.

Swaroop is a well-known entrepreneur and research scientist based in New Jersey having spent over 30 years in the food and nutrition industry.

Bank of India, IKF Finance enter into co-lending arrangement for CV loans

State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Thursday said it has entered into a co-lending arrangement for commercial vehicle (CV) loans with Vijayawada-based NBFC IKF Finance.

The disbursement under co-lending arrangement commenced on March 9, 2022, the bank said.

Co-lending was introduced by the RBI to increase the credit flow to the unserved and underserved sectors by utilising the coverage of NBFCs to the informal sector.

BOI said it will leverage the reach of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) to build the MSME portfolio.

