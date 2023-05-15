New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) European premium motorcycle brand, KTM on Monday launched its 2023 edition of KTM 390 ADVENTURE model priced at Rs. 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bike comes with intelligent rider aids such as MTC (motorcycle traction control), ride modes (off-road and street), cornering ABS, off-road ABS, thin-film transistor display and My Ride connectivity, among others.

It is powered by a 373 cc 4-stroke single-cylinder engine delivering power of 43.5 PS, KTM said, adding the new 2023 model will be sold alongside the existing 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X variants.

ICICI Pru Life launches new debt fund.

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of a new debt fund, aiming to garner interest amid the high interest rates.

The company said its offering christened 'ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Fund' is first such product in the life insurance market and will also accrue tax benefits to customers, as per a statement.

Rupay card network live on CVV-less payment.

* NPCI on Monday said the Rupay card network is now live on CVV-less payments for tokenized cards.

After starting file tokenisation in 2021, the company has now introduced the CVV (Card Verification Value) free payment experience for its Debit, Credit & Prepaid cardholders who have tokenized their cards, as per a statement.

Columbia Business School Publishing releases Nalanda Capital founder's maiden boo.

* Columbia Business School Publishing on Monday said it has released Nalanda Capital founder Pulak Prasad's maiden book 'What I learned About Investing from Darwin'.

The book focuses on the philosophy of patient long-term investing based on evolutionary biology, as per a statement.

* The Navy Nagar area in the financial capital's southern tip is all set to get piped gas connections now, Mahanagar Gas said on Monday.

A total of 8,000 households and INHS Ashwini Hospital will get the connections after a tie-up between the utility company and the Indian Navy, as per an official statement.* * * * ** *

NTT Data Payment Services on Monday announced a tie-up with Facctum to help reduce financial crimes.

The new technology will help e-commerce platforms by detecting and assessing sanctions, terrorism financing and money laundering risk in consumer transactions, as per an official statement.

