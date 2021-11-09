New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Xpand, a platform of Last Mile Channel Enhancement (LMCE), on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11.1 crore) at a valuation of approximately USD 10 million.

The company aims to utilise the pre-Series A funds to enhance the in-house tech capabilities and build a trained, tech-savvy, and efficient geo-local sales force, a statement said.

The round was led by Akash Prakash (CEO, Amansa Capital) in his personal capacity along with other professionals and HNIs, including Madhu Jayakumar, Dipinder Sandhu and Shagun Khandelwal, it added.

Xpand - under LMCE - is a B2B aggregator helping brands enhance their rural footprints. It aims to further revolutionise the rural markets across India by leveraging technology and data science, providing innovative solutions that facilitate end-to-end channel operations management.

“With Xpand, we are connecting retailers and companies on a single platform to solve their last-mile challenges. Simultaneously, we would empower and enable traditional Kirana to leverage technology to streamline their operations and widen their portfolio," LMCE founder and CEO Sanjay Kaul said.

*** *SuperBottoms raises Rs 3.5 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital

Babycare brand SuperBottoms on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3.5 crore in venture debt funding from Alteria Capital.

The funding will be used to expand its product portfolio to meet growing demand for innovative and sustainable products for babies and kids, a statement said.

Till date, SuperBottoms has raised USD 2.7 million from DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital over and above a seed funding from Titan Capital and Venture Catalysts.

Run by a core team of mothers, SuperBottoms makes the original skin and eco-friendly products and accessories for babies and moms.

*** *CloudFiles raises Rs 2.36 crore

CloudFiles, a software as a service (SaaS) startup for secure file sharing and engagement tracking, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 2.36 crore led by Titan Capital.

The funding also saw participation from angel investors including Ashish Garg (founder and CEO at Eltropy) and Renil Komitla (Terralogic Software CEO), a statement said.

The company will use the funds to expand the team, and for product and business development, it added.

“Indian SaaS for the global market is picking up pace and it's very encouraging to see successes like Freshworks. The funding will help us create a truly valuable file sharing product for a global audience,” CloudFiles founder and CEO Vishesh Singhal said.

