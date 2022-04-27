Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) SaaS-based logistics technology startup Pickrr has launched its multi-layered AI-powered advanced checkout solution, Fastrr, that provides customers with a seamless and better shopping experience with one-click easy checkout.

The solution harnesses over 100 data points, allowing sellers to have better data analytics based on consumers' purchasing patterns and payment modes to mitigate the issue of cart abandonment, Pikrr said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Fastrr's AI-powered address verification reduces fraud and wrong address related issues by 50 per cent and further speeds up delivery time resulting in 80 per cent increased customer satisfaction. It leverages data from Pickrr Predict to analyze pin codes that have higher order return chances, which reduces return-to-origin by 30 per cent for sellers, it added. **** HMSI inaugurates retail store in Kolkata for 'BigWing topline' *

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday inaugurated a retail store for its premium motorcycle network, Honda BigWing Topline, in Kolkata.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here.

Honda's premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres.

While the marquee BigWing Topline houses Honda's complete premium motorcycle range, the BigWing offers mid-size motorcycle.

"Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda's exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers in Kolkata,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)