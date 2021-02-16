New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Homegrown short video platform Bolo Indya on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Dance With Madhuri -- a dance initiative backed by actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

The initiative aims to enable users in the remotest parts of the country to learn various dance forms from the world's best dance teachers.

"With this strategic partnership, Bolo Indya users across Bharat will get a chance to learn dance in a personalised manner online from some of the finest choreographers and dance gurus including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Remo D'souza, and Terence Lewis amongst others via Bolo Meets," a statement said.

Bolo Indya users will also get access to the latest videos by Madhuri Dixit-Nene to drive interesting conversations and fun-based learning, it added.

This collaboration will help people residing in regional markets to get easy and cost-effective access to learning with an exciting opportunity to acquire creative skills from the celebrated actress.

Bolo Indya app will also have an official page of Dance With Madhuri academy and along with dance, the collaboration will provide a large catalog of over 100 exciting dance videos to Bolo Indya users that will be uploaded from the official handle of the academy regularly.

Launched in May 2019, Bolo Indya is a creator economy focused short video platform and has over 68 lakh monthly active users with over 28 lakhs creators creating close to 20 lakhs videos daily. **** CARS24 appoints former CEAT executive Kunal Mundra as CEO for cars vertical *

CARS24, an online platform for pre-owned vehicles, on Tuesday said it has appointed Kunal Mundra as CEO of its cars vertical in India.

In this newly created role, Mundra will be responsible for the company's car business in India, while closely working with the co-founders to device expansion strategy, a statement said.

"In his new role, Kunal will help futureproof the brand as we continue to grow and revolutionise the way Indians buy or sell pre-owned vehicles. In this hyper growth stage, it has become imperative for us to invest in building strong leadership teams," CARS24 India co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said.

He added that Mundra's experience across various sectors will go a long way in strengthening CARS24's four-wheeler vertical.

Mundra was the CEO and Founder of CEAT Specialty Tyres for 5 years, and a member of ExCom for CEAT Tyres. He has alos served as Executive Vice President at Bain Capital Private Equity. **** TagHive collaborates to bring Class Saathi to 200 govt schools across Varanasi district *

Edtech startup TagHive on Tuesday said it has received the official letter from the School Education Department of Uttar Pradesh to bring its flagship product, Class Saathi on board in 200 government schools in Varanasi.

The decision was taken after pilot test in around 34 schools with 60 teachers and 1,500 students in early 2019, a statement said.

Class Saathi's AI powered clicker-based solution model along with its app, brings digital learning to children even in the most under-resourced schools without the need for additional infrastructure like internet or electricity.

TagHive's aim is to reach over 5,000 schools in India by the end of 2021 and it is in talks with the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Jharkhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)