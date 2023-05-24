Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics on Wednesday said it along with LOGOS and Ivanhoe Cambridge has transformed Loharu warehousing facility in Haryana to achieve 'net-zero' target.

With this transformation, the company's total renewable powered warehouses now stands at over 4 million square feet, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) said in a statement.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The facility now has 500 KW installed rooftop solar panel, providing for more than two-third of Mahindra Logistics electricity requirement saving circa 12,000 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, the company said.

This saving is equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed by a 240-acre forest and is also equipped for solar charging of cargo and personal mobility vehicles, it stated.

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

*** e-Sprinto unveils second electric scooter * Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto on Wednesday said it has unveiled second electric scooter Amery, targeting urban youth commuter segment, at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh.

The e-scooter offers a range of 140 kilometres on a single charge, has a Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 60V 50AH, and comes with features such as remote control lock, anti-theft alarm, mobile charging socket, it said.

Moreover, the 1500W BLDC Hub Motor delivers peak power of 2500W, propelling the scooter to go from 0 to 40 kilometres per hour in just 6 seconds, while reaching the top speed of 65 km/hr, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)