New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) MG Motor India on Thursday said it has started production of its upcoming small electric car Comet at its Halol plant in Gujarat.

The Comet is based on MG's global GSEV platform that ensures hassle-free manoeuvring on congested roads and effortless parking capabilities, the company said in a statement.

"...with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements," MG Motor India Chief Operating Officer Biju Balendran said.

The Comet is equipped with various smart features that complement the GSEV platform, including Internet of Vehicles (IoV), multimedia, and connected features, the company said.

*** Ashok Leyland launches e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles * Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has launched an e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles to aid customers in exchanging used vehicles with the company's new trucks and buses.

The e-marketplace will offer customers with a range of features to easily find vehicles of their choice, such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports. Additionally, sellers can list their vehicles for liquidation, the company said in a statement.

"The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platforms, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions.

"This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, and this will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle," Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

*** IHCL opens The Yellow House in Goa under SeleQtions brand * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 49-room The Yellow House, Anjuna - an IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Goa.

"This opening is in line with IHCL's strategy of expanding its presence in Goa that celebrates its tremendous tourism potential. The recent new addition of a SeleQtions hotel brings yet another world-class experience to the travellers to Goa," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this heritage hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Goa, including two under development.

*** LG Electronics partners with JioCinema * Consumer durables maker LG Electronics on Thursday announced its partnership with JioCinema, which has the exclusive right to live stream Indian Premier League (IPL).

The collaboration with JioCinema further enhances the viewing experience, providing users with access to high-quality content that they can enjoy on their LG OLED TVs, said a statement.

"With LG's advanced display technology and JioCinema's diverse content, viewers can enjoy an immersive experience like never before with 4K streaming and multi-cam presentation, available for LG 4K TV customers this IPL season," it said.

Users can access JioCinema on the WebOS launcher bar on their LG TV.

