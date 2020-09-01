New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) IT industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Telangana government to host 'Xperience AI Virtual Summit' from September 1-4.

The core theme of this year's four-day summit is AI – Augmenting India's revival, potential and growth.

The event will bring together industry stalwarts like Andrew Ng (Founder and CEO of Landing.AI), Vijay Raghavan (Principal Scientific Advisor), Indu Bhushan (CEO, Ayushman Bharat) along with global leaders, leading practitioners, research organisations, entrepreneurs and policy makers from across different countries to deliberate on the critical role of artificial intelligence in revival, and growth of businesses and economies.

"The event aims to set a roadmap for India and the state to build and scale AI to augment growth and recovery for the economy. Data and AI can unlock USD 500 billion value for the economy and it is critical that we put all the key building blocks in place for this," Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said during the inaugural session.

Chingari partners ALTBalaji

* Homegrown short video app Chingari on Tuesday said it has partnered with ALTBalaji, a move that will aid the platforms in strengthening their reach and increase their audience base across the country.

As a part of the association, Chingari will introduce a verified account/page of ALTBalaji through which Chingari users will be able to follow and receive the latest updates from the streaming platform, a statement said.

"The HSM market has a huge potential for OTT players to explore with localised and relatable content. Since our inception, at ALTBalaji, we aim to massify content for the general populace, and our association with Chingari is a strategic move in this direction," ALTBalaji Senior Vice President (Marketing, Analytics, and Direct Revenue) Divya Dixit said.

Mindtree inks five-year pact with Mölnlycke

* IT services major Mindtree on Tuesday said it has signed a five-year contract with Swedish medical solutions company, Mölnlycke to provide SAP application development and maintenance along with cloud operations.

Mindtree will help migrate Mölnlycke's on-premise SAP to Microsoft Azure and accelerate towards a platform-led DevSecOps operating model ensuring faster response to business changes and reliable IT support, a statement said.

With this engagement, Mölnlycke will be able to deliver solutions in an agile, reliable, and secure manner which will support key business functions to bring new products to market faster and drive better user experiences, it added.

Mölnlycke supplies wound care and surgical products and solutions.

