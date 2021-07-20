New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Over 400 leaders will attend Horasis India meeting to discuss how the world's fastest-growing economy can overcome COVID-19, CII said on Tuesday.

Horasis is an international think tank. Co-hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the 13th version of the annual summit will take place in an all-virtual format on Thursday.

"During the meeting, the more than 400 delegates from India and around the globe will discuss how the planet's fastest-growing economy can rebound from the pandemic to reach its full potential," it added.

Among the corporate and political leaders that will be attending the event are Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Bombay Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan, and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, India.

********************** Go First's domestic flights will operate from Delhi's Terminal-2

* Mumbai-based carrier Go First announced on Tuesday that its domestic flights in Delhi will operate from Terminal-2, starting Thursday.

Effective July 22, all Go First domestic flights operating to and from Delhi will depart and arrive from T-2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline said in a notice to passengers.

The relocation of operations comes following the private airport operator GMR announcing last week that flight services from T2, which were shifted to T3 in mid-May in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, will resume from July 17.

********************* Kabira Mobility delivers high-speed e-bikes KM3000 and KM4000 to Goa Police

*Goa-based EV start-up Kabira Mobility on Tuesday announced the delivery of its high-speed made-in-India e-bikes KM3000 and KM4000 to Goa Police.

The company plans to deliver more such bikes to different state police departments to make a push towards eco-friendly policing across the nation.

The two-wheeler sales in the state account for more than 50 per cent of the total vehicles sales with over eight lakh two-wheelers registered in the state, as per a release.

Adoption of e-bikes by the state police will help in encouraging the public to adopt eco-friendly mobility, it said.

