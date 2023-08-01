Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Mid-tier IT company Persistent Systems on Tuesday inaugurated a 250-seat office in Kolkata.

Its chairman and managing director Anand Deshpande called the West Bengal capital as an intellectual and cultural hub, and the company aims to attract talent hailing from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and northeastern states.

************************************ * Franklin Templeton Asset Management appoints Goswami as chief investment officer

Franklin Templeton Asset Management on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rahul Goswami as its chief investment officer and managing director of India AMC fixed income.

Goswami has joined the company from rival ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

Santosh Kamath, whom he replaced, has been designated as the president and chief information officer of Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments India, as per an official statement.

*********************************** * Howden appoints Amit Agarwal as chief executive in Indian market

Insurance broking company Howden on Tuesday appointed Amit Agarwal as its chief executive in the Indian market.

The global company which entered the country in 2004 has ambitious growth plans for India, as per an official statement.

*********************************** * Creditaccess Grameen's Hebbar elected chairperson of Mfin

Creditaccess Grameen's Udaya Kumar Hebbar has been elected as the chairperson of industry body Microfinance Industry Network (Mfin).

Arohan Financial Services' Manoj Kumar Nambiar was elected as the vice chairperson of the body at its annual general meeting, as per an official statement.

******************************** * BITS Law School has three-fourth women students in LLB programme

BITS Law School in Mumbai on Tuesday said nearly three-fourths of the students in its founding class of 120 students are women.

A total of 89 women have enrolled for the five-year integrated BA/BBA LLB Honours degree programme, as per an official statement.

