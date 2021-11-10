Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Education financing platform Propelld on Wednesday said it is planning to recruit 120 professionals across verticals by the end of FY22.

Currently, the organisation has 119 employees and is primarily looking to add to its tech and operations teams, the company said in a statement.

The company is hiring for several departments like Tech, Operations, Collections, Business Development/Sales, Relationship Management, Finance, Credit and Legal.

"The onboarding process is imperative to our growth as the nucleus of a well-oiled group is the team that forms the core from within. We stand for making education affordable to all, and the belief is close to our hearts, and we would want our employees and potential job-seekers to believe in it as well," Propelld co-Founder Victor Senapaty added.

*** *CropIn wins GEF Climate Adaptation Innovation Challenge

Bengaluru-based agri-tech firm CropIn on Wednesday said it has won Global Environment Facility's (GEF) Climate Adaptation Innovation Challenge, a competition that provides seed funding for innovative initiatives designed to help vulnerable countries cope with climate change. CropIn has won for its project concept which seeks to provide digital farming intelligence solutions and increase resilience and climate adaptation of 2 lakh smallholder farmers in three least developed countries in Africa over two years. CropIn said climate change mitigation needs technology-enabled solutions to reach smallholder farmers without requiring them to make massive investments in infrastructure. The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has joined as a GEF partner agency for the project. This initiative will leverage CropIn's existing footprint across 18 countries in Africa, it added.

*** *Hero Vired to hire 150 professionals by March 2022

EdTech company Hero Vired on Wednesday said it plans to hire 150 people across segments by March next year.

Currently, the company employs 100 people and is looking to add another 150 mainly in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru in hybrid format, Hero Vired SVP and Head of People and Culture Satyajit Menon said in a statement.

Of the 150 new hires, 30 will be in technology and product, 50 in learning excellence, 50 in sales, 10 in marketing and around 10 in other enabling functions such as finance, IT and administration, he said.

*Fineotex Chemical opens new facility on outskirts of Mumbai

Fineotex Chemical on Wednesday launched a new facility in Ambernath, on the outskirts of the financial capital of the country.

The new plant will strengthen the company's competitive position at a local and global level, the company said in a statement.

The company has deployed Rs 27 crore in the project for augmenting the manufacturing capacity.

"Our capacity is fungible so we can produce 300-odd varieties of textile chemicals, polymers for the detergent industry, oil and mining chemicals and also cater to the health and hygiene segment with Indian FDA approval solutions like dish wash bar, toilet bowl cleaner, hand sanitizer, handwash among others," Fineotex CEO Arindam Choudhuri said.

