Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) SBI General Insurance on Wednesday announced its technological collaboration with Google Pay, enabling users to buy SBI General's health insurance on the app.

The collaboration also marks Google Pay's first such alliance with an insurer in the country and will make health insurance available to customers, on-the-go on Google Pay Spot.

*** *Hindustan Copper organises photo exhibition

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a photo exhibition was organised by Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) recently. Large number of employees of HCL and their families participated in the photo exhibition that invoked patriotic fervour and provided a unique opportunity to showcase rare photos of freedom struggle, Ministry of Mines said in a statement. The photography exhibition covered various topics of rich copper heritage of the country, HCL's role in copper production and photos on freedom struggle of the country.

