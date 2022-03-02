New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Tata Power on Wednesday said Sunil Sharma has joined the company as its chief of strategy, innovation and business collaborations, with effect from March 1.

In his new role, Sharma will work closely with Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, Tata Power said in a statement.

"Sunil Sharma has joined Tata Power as chief (strategy, innovation and business collaboration) from March 1, 2022," it said. Sharma joins from the IIM Ahmedabad, where he was a faculty member in strategic management, strategy implementation and innovation.

Tata Power CEO & MD said, "Sunil (Sharma) brings in tremendous value, with a unique combination of academia and corporate. We look forward to Sunil contributing to the transformation and growth journey at Tata Power, towards achieving its long-term goals."

* YRF promotes Akshaye Widhani as chief executive

Mumbai: Film production house YRF on Wednesday announced the promotion of Akshaye Widhani as its chief executive.

Widhani, who joined the company 17 years ago as a studio manager, was serving as head of operations of YRF Studios till recently, as per an official statement.

* Eat Better Ventures announces Rs 5.5-cr fundraise

* Eat Better Ventures on Wednesday announced a Rs 5.5-crore fundraise in a round led by Mumbai Angels and Java Capital.

The healthy foods-focused brand will use the funds to ramp up production capacity, hire more people, launch new products, and augment its marketing and distribution, according to an official statement. HRS hrs

