New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Tata Communications on Wednesday launched DIGO, an in-network, cloud communications platform to drive customer engagement for digital-first businesses.

The platform offers a full suite of device-agnostic communications tools to seamlessly integrate into enterprise's current applications, "enabling it to bring intelligent, 360-degree human-to-everything (H2X) interactions for its users", the company said in a statement.

Announcing the launch of DIGO, Tata Communications explained this is an integrated platform for converged and contextual conversations.

"This newly launched DIGO powered by Tata Communications offers businesses an extensive range of cutting-edge customer engagement tools delivered on the most connected network coverage," the release said.

These include a customer engagement platform integrated with programmable building blocks, including voice, SMS, e-mail, social messaging, video, text to speech, IVR, chatbot and analytics tools among others.

*** Amazon launches Smart Commerce to transform local stores into digital dukaans * Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of Smart Commerce, a new initiative that promises to transform local stores into 'Digital Dukaans', and affirmed it is commitment to digitise one crore small businesses by 2025.

Over 1.5 lakh neighborhood stores are already selling online using Amazon.in, the company said, adding, with Smart Commerce, stores can now go further and digitise their offline operations, provide enhanced in-store shopping experience to their walk-in customers, and create their own online storefronts to serve customers directly.

"At its flagship annual summit Amazon Smbhav, Amazon India announced the launch of Smart Commerce – a new initiative to transform local stores into Digital Dukaans, and accelerate its pledge to digitise 1 crore small businesses by 2025," the statement added.

In the coming weeks, Smart Commerce will release its first set of solutions to help local stores digitise billing and inventory management, and deliver an enhanced in-store experience to customers. This will be followed by the launch of capabilities enabling them to create their own online storefront within minutes, and serve their customers through a voice and chat-based shopping experience.

*** Max Life Insurance launches pure equity ESG fund * Max Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has launched a pure-equity environmental, social, and governance (ESG) fund to encourage investments in companies that focus on environmental, social, and governance factors.

Linked with the Nifty ESG 100 Index, the fund - Max Life Sustainable Equity Fund, promotes ESG principles focusing on stocks that form part of benchmark ESG indices and investing in companies with high ESG scores, a release said.

