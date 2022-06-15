New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Tata Power Solar Systems on Wednesday said it has commissioned an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) solar project of 66MW for Vibrant Energy.

The project will produce 110,029 units of energy annually. The installation will lead to a reduction of carbon emissions of up to 9 lakh tonnes, the company said in a statement.

"Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (Tata Power Solar), one of India's largest integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd, commissioned an EPC project of 66MW for Vibrant Energy," the statement said.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said in the statement, "We consider the commissioning of this large EPC project for Vibrant Energy to be a significant accomplishment since it demonstrates our best-in-class project execution capabilities."

With the commissioning of this project, the company's total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.

Srini Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy, said, "We are honoured to partner with Tata Power Solar for EPC of 66 MW project that has been commissioned in a record 9-month period." PTI KKS

* India needs to be abreast of cyber security threats: SJVN chairman

State-run SJVN Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that India needs to be abreast of security threats due to cyber attacks and IT professionals have a major role to play.

Sharma on Wednesday inaugurated Power CPSU IT Meet 2022 in Shimla.

In the two-day conference, the power ministry and eleven central public sector units-- NTPC, NHPC, REC, NEEPCO, PFC, POWER GRID, THDC, POSOCO, BBMB, DVC and SJVN are participating.

"Developed countries have also faced security threats due to cyber attacks in recent past. We have to be abreast of such threats and IT professionals have a major role in minimizing the effects of such attacks," he said.

He further said that the knowledge shared during the conference will help the Power Sector CPSUs to adopt Best Cyber Security Risk Mitigation Measures and tackling the cyber security challenges. PTI KKS

* Student team from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering unveils electric racing car

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Orion Racing India, the student team from the city's KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, on Wednesday unveiled a formula style electric racing car 'Lemnos,' which will make its debut at the 'Formula Student Austria 2022' hosted at Austria's Redbull F1 Racetrack next month, a release said.

Besides, the racing electric car, built under the mentorship of Godrej group's flagship Godrej & Boyce, will also participate at the 'Formula Student Germany 2022' hosted at Germany's Hockenheimring F1 Racetrack in August, it said. Orion Racing India plans to launch driverless formula style electric racing car by 2024, the release stated.

