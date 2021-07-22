New Delhi, jul 22 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a new partnership with the Dutch Open, one of Europe's most innovative and sustainable golf events.

TCS will leverage its expertise in digital technologies to help the Dutch Open enrich participant and spectator experience, a statement said.

The Mumbai-based company also has partnerships with global marathons, including TCS Amsterdam Marathon, TCS New York Marathon and TCS London Marathon.

The Dutch Open 2021 will take place from September 16-19 at the Bernardus Golf court in Cromvoirt in the Netherlands. This will be the 101st edition of the European Tour golf tournament.

* * * * Dukaan appoints former Swiggy exec Sandeep Mina as COO

*Dukaan, a software-as-a-service platform for online stores, on Thursday said it has appointed former Swiggy executive Sandeep Mina as its Chief Operating Officer.

"At Dukaan, Sandeep will lead strategy and operations for optimising the adoption of the platform, building a strong revenue path and elevating the growth of the organisation," a statement said.

Previously, Mina served as the Vice President of Monetisation at on-demand delivery platform, Swiggy. He has also worked with brands like Swiggy, Coca Cola, LG, Star TV, Marico, Hotstar and others.

“Dukaan is now a year old and we are shifting gears to grow and expand strategically. A seasoned leader like Sandeep Mina brings with him great depth of expertise and experience and also shares our vision to revolutionize and simplify retail," Dukaan founder and CEO Summit Shah said.

