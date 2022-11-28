New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday inaugurated 10 mobile health clinics under a CSR project in Bihar.

Out of 10 Mobile Health Clinics (MHCs), three are for women to provide door-step primary health care services to the underprivileged population across all 14 blocks of Bhojpur district in the state, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Clash? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in BRA vs SUI Line-up.

The MHCs were inaugurated under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of power PSU REC Limited, an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

"The benefit of such projects should reach the poorest of the poor and people from the underprivileged sections of the society in order to provide better healthcare facilities to all," the minister said.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

*** BEE launches portal for financial assistance to energy efficiency projects * The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Monday said it has launched a portal for financial assistance to energy efficiency projects.

This online portal will be a single window for industries seeking energy efficiency financing.

The objective of this portal is to promote debt financing in energy efficiency projects. It is an interactive portal that will provide a platform for financial institutions, industries, BEEs, state designated agencies and others, Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General at BEE, said.

*** Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centres across 11 cities * Ola Electric on Monday said it has opened 14 new experience centres across eleven cities in the country.

The company now has offline presence through more than 50 experience centres spanning across the country, which it plans to scale up to 200 such centres by the end of this year.

"To ensure that more and more people get to experience our products in the most immersive way possible, we are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year," Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)