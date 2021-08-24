New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Leading cooling products maker Voltas on Tuesday said it has launched an exclusive online Web Store Voltas Lounge to cater to its online buyers.

Its website, www.voltaslounge.com, would be a one-stop solution for customers looking to buy Voltas or Voltas Beko products online, the Tata group firm said in a statement.

'Voltas Lounge' is an exclusive online shopping portal, launched to service online customers. It will be a one-stop-shop for customers looking to purchase online Voltas products like air conditioners, air coolers, air purifiers, commercial refrigeration products, water dispensers and water coolers, the company said.

Besides, products from Voltas Beko home appliances, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and microwaves would also be available for online purchase. "The Web Lounge will comprehensively showcase the consumer products' lineup, from the house of Voltas," it added. Voltas Beko is a joint venture between the Tata Group firm and Arcelik AS, a company based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Voltas MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi said, "The current situation has increased consumer preference for online shopping. And, with the launch of our new web lounge, we aim to reach out to our customers 24X7, and be available to them at all times, from the comfort of their homes."

* Teachmint partners with Dhaka-based edtech Shikho to power live classes for Bangladesh

* Edtech platform Teachmint on Tuesday said it has partnered Bangladesh-based edtech start-up Shikho to deliver classroom solutions to 42 million students in Bangladesh through Teachmint's live teaching technology.

This partnership comes as a part of Teachmint's video-as-a-service (VaaS) offering for edtech organisations across the globe to enable them with Teachmint's plug-and-play live classes solutions, a statement said. Teachmint has helped over 10 lakh teachers in India digitise their classrooms over the last one year.

"In the last two years, Shikho has put Bangladesh's edtech ecosystem on the global map. We are delighted to partner with them to support their mission of making education more accessible and affordable in Bangladesh. At Teachmint, we have built our own proprietary video technology platform to reimagine the infrastructure for education around the world," Teachmint co-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta said.

Shahir Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Shikho, said the growth of the edtech industry in India has always been an inspiration, and the company is now actively looking for great tech, product and sales talent from India to bring their experience and expertise into building a state-of-the-art edtech for Bangladesh.

* BLS International launches Immigration Consultancy for Canada

* BLS International, a tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, on Tuesday said it has launched immigration consultancy for individuals and families who want to migrate to Canada.

The company plans to leverage its domestic network in states such as Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and other countries such as UAE, Malaysia and Singapore, according to a statement. The BSE-listed company said it will initiate immigration consultancy for candidates through various programmes such as express entry programme, Quebec selected workers programme, provincial nominee programme, temporary foreign worker programme, provincial nominee programme and Canadian investor immigration programme.

Additionally, the company will also process assessment reports to check the eligibility of the interested candidates and recommend accordingly. BLS targets to process 800 to 1,000 applications by next year.

"Our network across 66 countries will enable us to deliver best-in-class immigration services to candidates aspiring to settle in Canada," Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director of BLS International, said.

* Logically, NewsMobile launch pan-India programme to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

* Logically and NewsMobile on Tuesday announced their collaboration for a series of workshops targeting COVID-19 misinformation with support from Facebook.

The programme Covishaala aims to educate and inform people across India on the facts about COVID-19 and vaccinations in an effort to reduce vaccine hesitancy and limit the spread of the disease, a statement said. Covishaala deploys a 'Train the Trainer' model, empowering influential professionals from various fields including medicine, education and journalism with the tools and information they need to address the COVID-19 misinformation impacting their communities, it added.

The course will be delivered by expert Logically and NewsMobile representatives, alongside local journalists and the medical fraternity. Available in various languages, the programme will focus on how to spot misinformation, build media literacy skills and identify trustworthy sources of information. Both Logically and NewsMobile are signatories of the International Fact-Checking Network's Code of Principles and have front-line expertise in delivering media literacy training and counter-misinformation operations. HRS hrs

