New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, which operates in the FMCG space, on Friday opened its Research and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru for its foods business.

Located at Wipro House in Koramangala, Bengaluru, it will accelerate innovation and product development for the food business.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting had forayed into the foods business in 2022, and since then has made planned acquisitions with Nirapara and Brahmins, in the spice and ready-to-eat category.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal said: "With the ever-changing consumer preferences and an increasingly competitive market landscape, investing in research and innovation is paramount for us as we step into the highly competitive foods business".

*Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine

British tech firm Dyson has launched its all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner V12s Detect Slim Submarine, strengthening its portfolio in the segment.

It has been engineered with new hydration, absorption and extraction technologies to wash hard floors. The new V12s Detect Slim Submarine combines Dyson's powerful suction, dust illumination and anti-tangle technologies, alongside its new wet roller head to pick up wet debris and liquid spills.

It comes with a wet roller head, which has been precision engineered to deliver the right amount of water to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs. It also has a 300ml clean water tank.

Priced at Rs 62,900, Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner is available at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

