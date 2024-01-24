New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Union Cabinet was apprised of a pact inked between India and Oman for cooperation in the field of IT, an official release said on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) intends to promote cooperation between the two sides through mutual support, sharing of technologies, information and investments in the field of information technology.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on December 15, 2023, between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman on cooperation in the field of Information Technology," the release said.

The MoU will remain in force for a period of three years.

"Both G2G (government to government) and B2B (business to business) bilateral cooperation in the field of Information Technology will be enhanced. The MoU envisages improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT," it further said.

The IT Ministry is collaborating with a number of countries and multilateral agencies to foster bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the ICT domain.

"Over the period, the MeitY has entered into MoUs/agreements with its counterpart organisations/agencies from various countries to promote cooperation and exchange of information in the ICT domain," it said.

This is in line with the various initiatives taken by the government such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Make in India, among others, to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

"In this changing paradigm, there is an imminent need for exploring business opportunities, sharing of best practices, and attracting investment in the digital sector with the objective of enhancing mutual cooperation," it said.

