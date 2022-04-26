New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) IT company Cactus Communications has acquired software-as-a-service platform Mind the Graph for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will enable Cactus to provide automated, DIY science figures and AI-powered scientific communication solutions to the researcher community, academic publishers, and the life sciences industry, the company said in a statement.

"This acquisition creates a new revenue line for our product portfolio. The product portfolio of Cactus is an emerging line of business and will contribute to about 20-30 per cent of overall revenues in about 3-5 years from now," Cactus said in a statement.

The strategic investment will help Cactus' Impact Science scale up faster by providing an automated DIY(Do-It-Yourself) solution that can help customers create accurate scientific figures and improve the reach of their research.

"We believe this acquisition will help us satisfy the changing nature of customer demands through the AI-powered solutions of Mind the Graph. Further, this will enable us to provide product offerings that complement our service offerings.

"We will continue these strategic acquisitions to scale up our technology offerings to adequately meet the needs of global customers across academia and the life science industry," Cactus CEO and co-founder Abhishek Goel said.

