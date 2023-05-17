Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) Calcutta Telephones (CalTel) will roll out 4G mobile services across Kolkata from December this year, an official of BSNL said on Wednesday.

The government-owned telecom operator will place orders for equipment next month and additional mobile towers will be set up to roll out the service.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: MeT Department Warns of Thunderstorm, Lightning and Dust Storm in the State.

Chief General Manager of CalTel Debasis Sarkar said that the technology has been developed by Tejas Networks, a Tata group company, and C-DOT.

"4G services will be rolled out from December this year and orders for procurement of equipment will be placed from next month onwards. After that, 5G services will be introduced from the middle of next year," Sarkar said here at an event organised on the occasion of World Telecom Day.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces 4% DA Hike for Government Employees.

On the present 3G services of BSNL in the CalTel area, he said 20,000 to 22,000 new connections are being added every month, while the figure is 2500 for fibre connectivity.

BSNL is migrating from the erstwhile copper network to fibre connectivity which is giving increased speed. Many private sector banks are migrating to the BSNL fibre network due to this, he said.

Another official of CalTel said that the collection efficiency of the operator has increased to 90 per cent as subscribers pay up their bills within the due date and 99 per cent within six months. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)