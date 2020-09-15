New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) NSE-backed Computer Age Management Services and leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are expected to launch their initial public offering on September 21, merchant banking sources said on Tuesday.

This comes following the robust response received by the initial share-sales of Happiest Minds Technologies and Route Mobile from institutional as well as retail investors last week.

Also Read | Poco M2 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart; Prices, Offers & Specifications.

According to merchant banking sources, IPOs of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals will be open for public subscription on September 21, and close on September 23.

They estimated CAMS' IPO size to be between Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,600 crore, while Chemcon Speciality Chemicals' initial share-sale is expected to fetch Rs 350 crore.

Also Read | Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tests 11,500.

The IPO of CAMS will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with Sebi.

While Great Terrain is an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, NSE Investments is a group firm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Chennai-headquartered CAMS is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.

CAMS claims to be India's largest registrar and transfer agent with a market share of over 69 per cent, based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM), as of November 2019. During the period, it served Rs 18.7 lakh crore of AAUM of 16 mutual fund clients.

The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

The IPO of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of 43 lakh equity shares from the promoters.

The Baroda-based company supplies its products to domestic customers and also export to countries including the US, China, Japan, UAE, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Russia and Malaysia, as per the draft papers.

Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are the managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)