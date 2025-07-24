New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Shares of state-owned Canara Bank on Thursday jumped more than 5 per cent after the firm posted a 22 per cent growth in net profit during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The stock climbed 5.29 per cent to Rs 113.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it surged 5.75 per cent to Rs 114.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

On the NSE, it jumped 5.29 per cent to Rs 113.51 a share.

Canara Bank on Thursday posted a 22 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 4,752 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Bengaluru-based bank had earned a net profit of Rs 3,905 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The total income rose to Rs 38,063 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 34,020 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 31,003 crore, as compared to Rs 28,701 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the period under review, its operating profit increased to Rs 8,554 crore, as compared to Rs 7,616 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.69 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 4.14 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.63 per cent, as against 1.24 per cent in the year-ago period.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)