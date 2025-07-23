Kurukshetra, Jul 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bus on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus en route to Pehowa from Kurukshetra veered onto the opposite side of the road while attempting to overtake a group of kanwariyas, Investigating Officer Sandeep Singh from the Kurukshetra University Police Station said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The car coming from the opposite direction and heading towards Karnal collided with the bus, he added.

Police said the impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely smashed, killing both the occupants inside the vehicle.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Locals rushed to the scene and helped rescue the injured from the mangled vehicle. A person who was critically injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh for further treatment.

A passenger in the bus who also sustained minor injuries is recovering at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Kurukshetra, police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)