Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand has drawn up plans to strengthen its footprint in Hyderabad with a proposal to develop 2.74 million sq ft of residential projects, two years after setting up its first project in that city, a top official said on Wednesday.

The residential projects comprising villas and apartments are expected to come up in Mankhal, Attapur, Gowdavalli and Kompally in Hyderabad and would comprise of apartments and luxury villas with modern amenities, company Founder and Managing Director Arun Mn said.

Also Read | Who Is Jaykumar Gore? Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra BJP Minister of Molesting, Sending Nude Photos to Woman.

"Hyderabad is one of the fastest emerging markets in South India in the real estate sector. With its well-planned urban framework, world-class infrastructure, and thriving workforce, it continues to be a beacon of growth and opportunity. Casagrand is happy to strengthen its presence by introducing 2.74 million sq ft. Our successful track record indicates our deep understanding of the Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore residential markets," said Arun in a company statement here.

"After launching our first project, Casagrand Hanford in 2023, we spent two years understanding the market (Hyderabad) better. And now, we are launching new projects, which range from apartments to boutique luxury villas, offering unmatched quality, modern amenities," he said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 5: Eva Mendes, Biju Patnaik, Harry Maguire and Hiten Tejwani - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 5.

Currently, Chennai-headquartered Casagrand has real estate projects in the city, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

The new projects in Hyderabad are designed to cater to the evolving needs of homebuyers, incorporating modern architecture and sustainable living solutions, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)