Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohd Saleem Hashim alias "Bachu", is a resident of Baishty village in the Chenani area, a police spokesperson said.

"Hashim has been involved in several bovine smuggling cases registered in the district. Despite multiple FIRs and previous arrests, he continued his illegal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace," the spokesperson said.

He said Hashim's repeated involvement in criminal activities had disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the region, prompting authorities to invoke the PSA against him.

