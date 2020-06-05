Latest News | CavinKare Unveils 'SaaFoo' Brand to Clean Vegetables, Fruits

Chennai, June 5 (PTI) Fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Pvt Ltd on Friday unveiled its new brand 'SaaFoo' washes for cleaning vegetables, fruits and meat. The city-based company has unveiled SaaFoo brand of sachets coinciding with the World Food Safety Day observed on June 7.

Under the SaaFoo brand, the company on Friday launched SaaFoo Veggies for cleaning vegetables and SaaFoo Fruits Wash for cleaning fruits.

Also Read | Telegram Launches In-App Video Editor, Two-Step Verification, Animated Stickers, Speaking GIFs & More; Takes On WhatsApp.

SaaFoo Meat Wash would be used to clean meat, the company said in a statement. SaaFoo washes have been designed to remove germs and pesticides that could be carried inadvertently in the vegetables and fruits.

The company claimed that the products left no after taste post cleansing.

Also Read | Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Launch Event Delayed Again Until June 16 Amid Protests in the US.

Government officials have been encouraging people to clean the vegetables and fruits before consumption in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus. "CavinKare has been synonymous for sachet revolutions in FMCG industry for many years. We have been pioneering many products in sachet format..

we have brought brand SaaFoo vegetables and fruits wash in sachet format to support our consumers in the way food is cleaned," company director and CEO, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said. "We felt the need for developing a specific wash for meat and seafood keeping in mind their rigorous wash routine so that consumers can consume their food with a lot more confidence during these times", he said. Besides retailing the products in sachet format, the company said the SaaFoo brand would also be available in 500ml packs.

SaaFoo veggies and fruits wash is priced at Rs 99 for 500 ml while 500 ml SaaFoo meat wash would cost Rs 120 and available at retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)