New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of a 35.43 per cent stake in Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd by Saudi Arabia-based SALIC International Investment Company.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of shares in Olam Agri Holdings by SALIC International".

Under the deal, SALIC International Investment Company is acquiring a 35.42 per cent stake in Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd from Olam Holdings Pte Ltd.

SALIC International Investment Company is a Saudi Arabian investment company while Olam Agri operates as a merchant and processor of agricultural goods.

Deals beyond certain thresholds require approval from the CCI which keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices in the marketplace.

