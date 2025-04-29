Hisar, Apr 29 (PTI) Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya and other members on Tuesday visited Rakhigarhi, a heritage site associated with the Harappan civilization.

During this, they were briefed by state officials about the 6,000-year-old civilization. They visited the mounds and also saw the remains found during excavation, according to an official statement here.

Along with this, they also visited an exhibition based on the remains found during the excavation.

Director of Archeology and Museum Department, Amit Khatri, and Deputy Director of the Department Banani Bhattacharya explained about the remains found during the excavation.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

