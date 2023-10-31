Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) The Central Railway has commissioned the block proving by axle counter (BPAC) system in the Vasind-Asangaon section of Mumbai Division, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the Central Railway, the BPAC system plays a pivotal role in maintaining the utmost safety of train operations. Specifically, it meticulously examines the last vehicle of a section, subsequently confirming the section's clearance before granting authorization for another train to enter.

Earlier, the BPAC system was exclusively deployed up to Vashind railway station within the Kalyan-Igatpuri section. However, the Railway Board has sanctioned the extension of BPAC operations from Khadavli to Igatpuri, and the work is in progress and will be completed soon, it stated.

The Mumbai division has a BPAC system installed on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to KALYAN section, CSMT-PANVEL Harbour line, CSMT-Goregaon line, Kalyan-Karjat section and Vasai-Panvel-Roha section.

The BPAC system work is underway at Asangaon-Atgaon, Atgaon-Thansit, TGR3-TGR2, Panvel-Dapoli sections and will soon begin on Thansit-Khardi, Khardi-Umbarmali, Kasara-Umbarmali, Kasara-TGR3, TGR2-TGR1, Dapoli-Jasai sections of the Mumbai division, the release stated.

