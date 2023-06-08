New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Centre will develop Chhitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of Himachal Pradesh under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme'.

Union Minister RK Singh made the announcement during his visit to Chhitkul village in the Kinnaur district of the state, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Thursday.

"A Central PSU will adopt Chhitkul and assist the state government in developing it as a Vibrant Village," the minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy said.

He was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the interaction programme with local villagers.

Chhitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of district Kinnaur will be developed under the Vibrant Villages Programme, Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has a rich cultural heritage but the cultural heritage of tribal areas has its own distinct identity, which attracts people from all over the world, he said.

"One Mega Watt power plant would be established in Chhitkul. The possibility of setting up micro hydel projects on rivulets of the area would also be explored. To promote tourism activities and the rich cultural heritage of the area, a cultural and tourist centre would also be established at Chhitkul," Singh said.

