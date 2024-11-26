New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday assured that the Centre will provide adequate financial assistance to promote organic and natural farming in Sikkim.

In a meeting with Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurang, Chouhan said, "The central government will continue to provide all possible assistance to promote organic farming in the state", according to an official statement.

The Union ministry will provide adequate financial assistance to promote organic farming and natural farming, he added.

Chouhan is holding a series of meetings with state agriculture ministers to understand their problems and resolve them timely.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)