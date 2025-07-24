Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Thursday commissioned the country's largest particle board manufacturing plant near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with an investment of Rs 600 crore, the company said in a statement.

The 30-acre facility is located about 30 km from the company's existing unit in Gummidipoondi. It is the firm's second plant in the region, it added.

With a daily production capacity of 800 cubic metres, the new state-of-the-art unit is expected to significantly boost the company's market presence in the wood panel segment.

It will also generate over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, while adhering to sustainable manufacturing practices such as use of eco-friendly raw materials, energy-efficient systems, and water conservation, it added.

"Our investment in this future-ready facility reflects our bullish outlook on the segment. The differentiated product offering is expected to gain strong traction in the market," Keshav Bhajanka, the executive director of CenturyPly, said.

Strategically positioned near key ports and industrial hubs around Chennai, the facility enhances logistical efficiencies for both domestic and export markets, the company said.

