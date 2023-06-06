Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) director general Sanjay Bahl has called for cyber drills and exercises between nations to strengthen the information security framework.

Speaking at a G20 international conference on cyber security exercises for the banking sector, Bahl stressed the need for the global community to work together and also highlighted "three global challenges" in countering cyber attacks, as per an official statement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"He (Bahl) pointed out that cyber drills and exercises could help in building long-lasting relationships and in leveraging each other's strengths to enhance preparedness," the RBI statement issued after the conclusion of the event said.

Participants held discussions on the new age cyber security challenges faced by banks globally at the event, the statement said, adding that strategic and operational cyber exercises and drills were also conducted.

RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain, whose address kicked off the event, said managing cyber risks has become a key driver for ensuring financial stability.

Further, the RBI Dy Governor said that there is a need for global collaborative efforts for strengthening cyber security.

Jain outlined six specific strategies which can be followed by the global community, the statement said.

International Monetary Fund's senior financial sector expert Tamas Gaidosch and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in-charge for Cyber Resilience Co-ordination Centre David Whyte also addressed participants at the event.

Over 200 participants from the RBI, the Union government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, IMF, BIS, other central banks and Computer Emergency Response Teams of G20 member countries attended the event, the statement said.

Heads of select commercial and urban cooperative banks, chief information security officers (CISOs) and chief technology officers (CTOs) of Indian and foreign banks were also present at the event, it added.

