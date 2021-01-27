Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) CESC and Exide on Wednesday inaugurated grid connected 315 kWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) at low tension (LT) distribution system for better peak load management, a company official said.

The storage battery project also improves voltage profile, frequency management, agility to integrate intermittent solar energy sources and ensure high quality power for consumers.

The BESS is located at CESC's East Calcutta Sub- station near Kankurgachi.

This battery-based energy storage system uses latest Gel type Lead Acid Technology, propelling a higher level of efficiency and safety, Exide officials said.

This BESS technology is poised to play a pivotal role for DISCOMs in near future.

"In our constant endeavour to adopt sustainable technology, we have embarked upon installation of our first battery storage system in Kolkata to further enhance quality of power supply to our consumers through dynamic peak load management, improved voltage and frequency profile and embedded agility for dynamic integration of intermittent solar energy sources." CESC MD (distribution) Debasish Banerjee said.

"This energy storage project powered is by our cutting-edge advanced gel technology. We hope this initiative will be a foundation for more such exciting collaborations and we are bullish on economics of lead acid storage solutions for utility scale use cases," said Gautam Chatterjee, Managing Director and CEO of Exide Industries.

