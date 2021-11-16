Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Global beverage brand Chai Sutta Bar on Tuesday said it is planning to provide employment to over 500 people from the economically weaker section in 2022, in line with its expansion.

In 2021 only, Chai Sutta Bar opened 110 outlets while generating employment opportunities for at least 400 people from the economically poor section, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | How To Use Text to Speech & Voice Effects Features in Instagram Reels.

With the expansion plan for 2022, the company aims to provide employment to over 500 people with a similar background, it added.

Currently, the company employs more than 1,500 persons from a diverse section of the society with special emphasis on weaker sections.

Also Read | ICEA Urges State CMs To Reduce GST on Mobile Phones to 12%, 5% on Phone Parts & Components.

"We are aiming to have Chai Sutta Bar's presence in every city of India within two years, thus spreading more happiness and generating more employment opportunities for the people of India," Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey said.

The company has opened its outlets in 200 cities across India and countries like Dubai and Oman. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)