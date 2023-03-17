Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) Chennai-headquartered water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd has bagged a Rs 800 crore order to design, build and operate the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant in Bangladesh which is to be reconstructed and expanded, the company said on Friday.

With a capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD), the plant in Pagla, Dhaka will be serving the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA).

The project is funded by multilateral funding agencies such as the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project, VA Tech WABAG said in a statement here.

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the 200 MLD sewage treatment plant, followed by operation and maintenance for 60 months. The plant can be expanded to 600 MLD in the future, based on the requirement, it said.

"I am extremely happy that we are following our stated strategy of making inroads into new markets and focusing on projects funded by multilateral agencies," company regional business head-South Asia Arvind Dullu said.

"This project was won against international competition based on our technological superiority and competitiveness and is yet another significant milestone for WABAG. We are thankful to our client for the confidence they have reposed in us," he added. The plant would operate based on the Activated Sludge Treatment Process, whereby it uses green fuel (biogas) generated during the waste water treatment process to produce green energy, which is required for running the plant, the company said.

