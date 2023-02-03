New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Development Innovation Lab (DIL) at the University of Chicago on Friday said it has partnered with India's agriculture ministry for harnessing innovation to improve food security, address climate change, and boost farmers income.

The partnership has been done with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) under the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.

"The partnership with DA&FW will provide extraordinary opportunities to harness innovation to improve food security, address climate change, and allow farmers to increase their incomes," said Michael Kremer, founder of DIL, University Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago.

They will explore opportunities for innovation related to agriculture and food security in the context of climate change.

Innovations in digital services, weather forecasts, and soil health management could help farmers adapt to shocks of climate change and improve their livelihoods, while enhancing the environmental sustainability of agriculture.

The DIL will assist the department of agriculture in its efforts to identify, develop, test, and refine innovations in these and other priority areas.

"We look forward to collaborating with the Development Innovation Lab to develop innovations to support India's smallholder farmers," said Manoj Ahuja, agriculture secretary.

The DIL uses the tools of economics to develop innovations with the potential to benefit millions of people in low- and middle-income countries.

It works with governments, firms and non-profit organisations to identify, test, refine and scale innovations.

