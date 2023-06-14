New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Textiles and its products coming from China into India will now have to test for the presence of Azo dyes as Beijing has been excluded from the revised exempted list, according to the commerce ministry.

The foreign trade policy (FTP) has a list of countries, which are exempted from testing for the presence of this dye in textiles and its articles.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks to Three Service Chiefs, Reviews Preparation of Armed Forces To Deal With Impact.

The UK has been included in this list, while China was removed.

These countries include European Union nations, Serbia, Poland, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pays Emotional Tribute to the Actor (View Post).

The DGFT has updated the list of countries, which are exempted from testing for the presence of Azo dyes in textiles and textile articles

Azo dyes are mainly used in sectors like textile, fibre and leather.

Revising the list by amending an appendix of the FTP, a public notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the "list of countries exempted from testing for the presence of azo dyes in textiles and textiles articles is updated".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)