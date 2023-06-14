Remembering her brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday urged fans to imbibe "the goodness of his heart". Kirti, who is based out of the US, posted a video on her Instagram account to share a note with Rajput's admirers. "If we want to keep Sushant alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us. #SushantISAlive #WeAreSushant," she captioned the clip. Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: Twitterati Remembers The Late MS Dhoni the Untold Story Actor.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. He was 34. In a previous post, Kirti said she missed her brother every day.

"Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now…. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive (sic)" she wrote. Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: Sara Ali Khan Shares Heartfelt Note and Throwback Pictures from the Sets of Kedarnath.

Check Out The Post Which Shweta Singh Kirti Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Kirti also shared a series of pictures of Rajput with her children and screenshots of her conversation with him in which he talked about his favourite books.