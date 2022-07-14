Coimbatore, Jul 14 (PTI) The 3rd Round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers will be held near here on July 17.

The MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore, organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club (CASC) will be conducted at Kethanur near Palladam in a mix of dirt and gravel, with special stages and participation from all over India.

As many as 102 entries have been received, CASC Secretary J Prithviraj said.

The total distance of the route is approximately 80.22 kms with the total distance of the Special Stages 67.00 kms. This time around, unlike last year, there will be two Special Stages–the Black Thunder Stage (19.65 kms) and the Thunder World Stage (14.75 kms) run twice in the same direction, he said.

The riders will be taking part in races in nine classes that form the National championship: Super Bike (Pro Expert, Group A), Super Bike ( Expert Group A), Super Sport 130 Group B, Super Sport 165 Group B, Super Sport 260 Group B, Super Sport 400 Group B, Super Sport 550 Group B and Scooter 210 Group B and Ladies Class Group B.

Also, there is the Super Sport 550 Group D class which has attracted 14 entries and the Star of Tamil Nadu category exclusively for riders from the state, which has 13 contestants.

