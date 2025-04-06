Tirumala, Apr 6 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his first visit to the Tirumala temple on Sunday.

The CJI was welcomed at the Mahadwaram of the temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary with traditional honours and Vedic chants, according to a TTD press release.

Also Read | Kolkata-Varanasi Expressway Update: Work Begins on INR 35,000 Crore Project; Know Route, Speed Limit and Other Details.

"On behalf of the TTD, we extended a warm spiritual welcome to the CJI as per temple traditions," said a TTD official.

After darshan, the CJI received Sesha Vastram (sacred cloth) and Vedaseervachanam (Vedic blessings) at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He was also presented with Theertha Prasadam (holy water) and a laminated photo of the Lord.

Justice Khanna, who arrived on Saturday night, also visited the Sri Padmavati Amma temple in Tiruchanur along with his wife and participated in special prayers, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)