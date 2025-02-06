Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) A class 10 student studying at a state-run residential school died by suicide on the school premises in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The girl hung herself in one of the classrooms in the school in Balanagar mandal, a police official said, adding that the exact reasons behind her decision were not known.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Meanwhile, some members of student organisations held a protest in front of the school, raising slogans and demanding justice for the girl's family.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)