Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): India's first digital asset management platform provider 'DigiBoxx', under the Centre's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar" initiative, was formally launched in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, aimed at serving businesses and individuals.

The platform, a Made in India product, offers digital file storage, sharing and management of software-as-a-service product for businesses and users.

It provides an easy and a secure way to store all the files in one centralised location, a press release said.

Tamil Nadu industries minister M C Sampath formally launched DigiBoxx in the state recently.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the key industrial hubs and we aim to target and launch in similar cities.

We want to expand our horizons and are determined to make the Government's #MakeInIndia and #Aatmanirbhar campaign a reality", DigiBoxx CEO Arnab Mitra said.

The service is available in monthly and yearly plans starting at Rs 30 per month.

DigiBoxx provides free account with 2GB maximum file size and a host of other features.

"It is a matter of pride to see young Indian technopreneurs take the lead, contributing towards the development of India and support the Atmanirbhar initiative", Sampath said.

"I am very happy to know that DigiBoxx offers digital file storage by providing a secure way to store data, all on Indian digital storage cloud.

I wish them all the very best and urge all citizens to download the app," he added.

